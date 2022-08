When

Sat., August 27, 2022 at 4:00pm

Sat., August 27, 2022 at 12:00am

Chapel of the Cross Church 14411 Orrville St N W North Lawrence, Ohio

Bring your tractor to display no entry fee. Trophies in 4 categories — came the farthest, people’s choice, still active in the field, oldest.

Free to come and see. Petting zoo. Food trailers. Barrel ride for kids. Fun for all.

Call the church for questions. 330 832 6885.