When

Sun., October 09, 2022 TBD

Until

Wed., November 09, 2022 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

The family of author and editor, Charles McCarry have generously donated his collection of books to the Lepper Library. Mr. McCarry began his career as a journalist for the then Evening Journal here in Lisbon, in the early 1950’s. While living here he married local girl Nancy Neill and their adventure began. He moved on to other newspapers and ended up working for the Department of Labor in Washington as a speech writer and confidential assistant. After a time, he decided to leave the government to write full time, but was recruited by the CIA. He was sent to Europe with his family using the cover that he was a full-time writer. He worked for nine years as a deep cover operative in Europe, Asia and Africa and wrote many novels and articles. After moving back to the States, he accepted an editor position with The National Geographic Society and continued to write books and articles.

Throughout his career he completed 23 books, 14 fiction and 9 nonfictions. Ten of the novels are a spy series centered on the character Paul Christopher. He has also written screenplays, poems, short stories, as well as articles.

Charles, Nancy and their four sons have always considered Lisbon their hometown and have many relatives still living in the area. Charles McCarry passed away unexpectedly in 2019 and Nancy in 2020. Their four sons, William, Nathan, Caleb, and John McCarry presented a donation in their parent’s memory, as well as the collection of books.

Representing the family were Nathan and Valerie A. McCarry, son and daughter-in-law. Also, present, and instrumental with the donation, were sisters of Nancy Neill, Susan Zehentbauer and M. Joan Kelch.