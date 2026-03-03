Sat., March 14, 2026 at 3:30pm
Sat., March 14, 2026 at 6:00pm
Fowler United Methodist Church
3426 State Route 193
Fowler, OH
FOWLER, Ohio — The Fowler United Methodist Church is holding a chicken pie dinner March 14 at 3:30 p.m. at the church, 3426 State Route 193. The menu includes chicken pie, potato, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, bread and pie. The cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under are free.
For more information, call Regina at 330-442-1223.
Photos