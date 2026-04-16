ODNR seeking NW Ohio wetland restoration sites

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is seeking new H2Ohio project applications in northwest Ohio. All projects based in northwest Ohio will be considered for grant funding year-round and do not have a specific deadline to apply.

The ODNR H2Ohio Wetland Grants Program is prioritizing projects in the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin. Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties. A priority area of interest for projects is the Maumee River watershed, which is the largest watershed in the Great Lakes region.

All projects must demonstrate how they will reduce nutrient runoff and improve water quality. Eligible grant project applicants include non-profits, cities, villages, counties, townships and special districts like parks and conservancy districts. Private land is eligible for grant funding when working with one of the eligible applicant types, and projects on private land are subject to deed restrictions on any restored project area.

H2Ohio Wetland Grant funding is focused on the following types of actions to benefit water quality: Restoring or creating wetlands that will have a close connection with stormwater or agricultural drainage, ditches, streams or rivers; restoring or improving the connection between existing, low-quality wetlands and nearby drainage or waterways; reconnecting streams and rivers to natural, restored or reforested floodplain habitat; and expanding floodwater storage and retention with wetland habitat restoration

Those having a potential project can contact H2Ohio@dnr.ohio.gov before submitting an H2Ohio Wetland Grant Program application.

For more information on the program, visit h2.ohio.gov/partner-with-us/find-a-grant/h2ohio-statewide-wetland-grant-program.