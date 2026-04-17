Round-up of 4-H News for the week of April 16, 2026

ELYRIA, Ohio — Callie Finnegan, a senior at Firelands High School and a member of Lorain County 4-H, was named the 2026 Ohio 4-H Horse Achievement Award winner. Only a few people from Lorain County have ever won this award. The Ohio 4-H Achievement Record is very detailed and not easy to complete. It includes everything a member has done in 4-H, like projects, leadership, community service and awards. Callie’s record stood out because she has done so much in horse events and has helped a lot of other members along the way.

Callie will now serve as a delegate for Ohio at National 4-H Congress this November in Atlanta, Georgia. This is a once-in-a-lifetime trip that will include top 4-H members from all over the country.

Callie has been in 4-H since kindergarten. One of her biggest accomplishments was completing all eight state horse events every year she was eligible, earning the 8/8 Gold All-Star Award every year since fifth grade. She has also qualified for and competed at all three national team contests at Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky and Quarter Horse Congress.

Besides competing, Callie is also a leader. She was president of her 4-H club, helped younger members, and organized events and demonstrations. She is also on the Lorain County Junior Fair Board, where she helps plan and run one of the largest junior fairs in Ohio.

One of the most important parts of her 4-H journey was training her horse, Piper. The duo has had success at local, state and even national shows. She is especially proud that Piper is very versatile and can compete in ranch, hunt seat, jumping, trail, competitive trail, gymkhana and driving. Callie’s achievement shows what 4-H is all about-working hard, being a leader and not giving up. She is a great example of what you can do if you stay dedicated and keep trying.

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BROWNHELM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Four Leaf Clovers 4-H Club held its first community service project of the year. The club of over 30 members regularly meets in Brownhelm Township and decided to hold a collection drive to support Genesis House Domestic Violence Center of Lorain. The drive was very successful, and the club collected over 400 items. The items collected ranged from toiletries to household cleaning products.

If you or someone you love is being hurt, help is available 24 hours a day at www.genesishouseshelter.org.

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LONDONDERRY, Ohio — The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H Club met April 7 at 7 p.m. at the Londonderry Lodge. Lexi Fehr called the meeting to order. The pledges were recited. Secretaries and treasurer reports were read and approved. Luca Marinucci gave a health report on easy habits to be healthier. Lydia Sayre gave a safety report on tractor safety.

In new business, the club decided to start collecting food for the Grace Food pantry for the next two meetings and will also take part in selling pepperoni rollers to help raise funds for the club. A team building activity was completed to see who would create the highest tower of cups. The meeting was adjourned. After the business meeting, an Easter egg hunt was held for all members. Refreshments were served afterwards. The next meeting will be April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Londonderry Lodge.