When

Mon., September 16, 2024 TBD

Until

Sat., September 14, 2024 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Weekly Storytimes brought in part by the OAC

Moving and Grooving Tuesdays at 10 am

This Storytime is geared towards babies and toddlers. Come sing some songs, listen to a story, and play.

Preschool Story Hour Tuesdays at 11 am

We will sing songs, listen to stories, and make crafts. Stay and play after the program.

Boba Slime Saturday, September 14th

Drop in from 10 am– 12 pm for kids 12 and under and 1 pm-3 pm for teens 13-17 and make a boba tea-inspired slime.