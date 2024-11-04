When

Mon., November 04, 2024 TBD

Until

Sat., November 30, 2024 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Moving and Grooving

Tuesdays at 10 am

This Storytime is geared towards babies and toddlers. Come sing some songs, listen to a story, and play.

Preschool Story Hour

Tuesdays at 11 am

We will sing songs, listen to stories, and make crafts. Stay and play after the program.

Dino-vember is back! T-rex is loose in the library! Find him hiding in the stacks, tell the checkout desk where you found him, and get an entry to win T-rex at the end of the month.

Dinosaur Election Week:

November 4th-9th

During election week, stop by the library to vote for your favorite dinosaur. Get a fun sticker after you cast your vote.

Build a Lego village

During the months of November and December, join us as we create a charming Christmas village using building bricks! Come help transform the children’s department into a winter wonderland by adding your creation to our village. Building bricks will be available. This is a drop-in program and will be ongoing all of November and December.

Teen Kitchen Takeover

Monday, November 4th from 4 to 5 pm

Rice Krispie Candy Sushi

Join us as we make our own crispy rice cereal treats and then turn them into candy sushi using gummy worms and rolled fruit candy. For 6th-12th graders. Registration is requested.