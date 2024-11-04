Mon., November 04, 2024 TBD
Sat., November 30, 2024 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 E. Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Moving and Grooving
Tuesdays at 10 am
This Storytime is geared towards babies and toddlers. Come sing some songs, listen to a story, and play.
Preschool Story Hour
Tuesdays at 11 am
We will sing songs, listen to stories, and make crafts. Stay and play after the program.
Dino-vember is back! T-rex is loose in the library! Find him hiding in the stacks, tell the checkout desk where you found him, and get an entry to win T-rex at the end of the month.
Dinosaur Election Week:
November 4th-9th
During election week, stop by the library to vote for your favorite dinosaur. Get a fun sticker after you cast your vote.
Build a Lego village
During the months of November and December, join us as we create a charming Christmas village using building bricks! Come help transform the children’s department into a winter wonderland by adding your creation to our village. Building bricks will be available. This is a drop-in program and will be ongoing all of November and December.
Teen Kitchen Takeover
Monday, November 4th from 4 to 5 pm
Rice Krispie Candy Sushi
Join us as we make our own crispy rice cereal treats and then turn them into candy sushi using gummy worms and rolled fruit candy. For 6th-12th graders. Registration is requested.
