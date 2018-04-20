When

Mon., May 07, 2018 at 6:30pm

Mon., May 07, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Join us for some fun at this “Play with Your Food” series program in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room on Monday, May 7, 2018 beginning at 6:30 pm. We will have delicious time learning about chocolate, its history and some of the tantalizing ways it is used, yummy! Chef J.R. Straley, Culinary Arts Instructor at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, will present the program assisted by some of his students.

This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Please register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 to receive registration assistance. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Chef Straley has been involved in the culinary industry for over thirty years. His experience has grown during his work as an executive chef, consultant, corporate chef, food service director and trainer. At this stage of his career he is sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for the culinary industry with his students at CCCTC.