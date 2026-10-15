When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., October 18, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Shaker Woods 44337 County Line Road Columbiana, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Christmas in the Woods returns

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — More than 230 quality craftspeople and artisans will gather Oct. 17–18 as Old-Fashioned Christmas in the Woods celebrates its 32nd year at Shaker Woods in Columbiana.

Plenty of favorite craftspeople are returning for the Christmas show. Traditional crafters include candle makers, leatherworkers, woodworkers and doll makers. Hand-thrown pottery and iron and stone work will also be available. Holiday craft items, decorations and handcrafted Christmas ornaments are featured at the festival, as well as holiday clothing, wreaths and floral arrangements.

Hours for the festival are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, rain or shine. Daily general admission tickets will be on sale at the gate. General admission for adults is $12 per day. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge. There’s no additional charge for entertainment. Bus tours are welcome and group rates are available.

For more information, go to Old-Fashioned Christmas in the Woods Festival’s website: www.christmasohio.com. The site includes a complete program, driving directions and articles, in addition to a layout of the grounds at Shaker Woods. Old-Fashioned Christmas in the Woods is also on Facebook.

No pets or comfort animals are permitted on festival grounds — only service animals. Strollers are not recommended. The festival location is 44337 County Line Road.