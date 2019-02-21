When

Sat., April 06, 2019 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., April 06, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park 750 N. Home Rd. Mansfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Clear Fork FFA Alumni, in partnership with the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD), is holding a tree seedling sale.

Choose from Norway Spruce, White Pine, Douglas Fir, Arborvitae, Balsam Fir, Flowering Dogwood, Red Mulberry, Ohio Buckeye, White Oak, Sugar Maple, Persimmon, Tulip Poplar, Red Oak, Black Walnut, Scarlet Oak, Black Cherry and Dawn Redwood. COST: $10.00 per Bundle of 8

Note: Sale starts at 8:00 a.m. and goes until 12 noon or until all seedlings sold. Please call ahead for orders larger than 30 bundles: 419.886.2601 (Clear Fork High School) or Jim at 419.564.3881. All other sales are first come, first serve. All sales are final with no guarantee of survival. If you wish to purchase all left-over seedlings, call Jim at 419.564.3881. Cash or checks only.

Bluebird Houses: $10.00

For more information, please visit clearforkffa.theaet.com or richlandswcd.net.

Clear Fork Valley FFA is an agricultural science program located in Bellville, OH. Our chapter has 104 active AET student accounts and 3 teachers. Our students are developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability or veteran status.