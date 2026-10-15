When

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., October 25, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Show Grounds 761 Scott Featner Rd Mingo Junction, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Combination Power Show to be held Oct. 24-25

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — The 23rd Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show/9th Annual Appalachian Ohio Antique Power Show will be held Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 761 Scott Featner Rd, Mingo Junction, Ohio. Admission is $5 per person.

Antique trucks, construction and mining equipment will be on static display and in operation throughout the weekend. Equipment owned by members of the Ohio Valley Chapter of the Historical Construction Equipment Association, Historical Construction Equipment Association, Yellow Power Caterpillar + Community and other organizations will be displayed or in operation. The group will continue to take down a large hill as part of the Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show. This will be the second year both shows have been at this location.

Oct. 23 is the setup day for anyone wishing to bring in their equipment prior to the start of the show. All antique trucks, construction, crawler and mining (surface or underground) equipment are welcome for digging fun or static display. Exhibitor camping available on site. Photo and history displays are also welcome. Call 740-312-5385 or email oldironshow@yahoo.com with any questions.

9th Annual Appalachian Ohio Antique Power Show

Don’t miss the antique tractors, engines, hit and miss, oilfield engines, cars, trucks (semi & pickup), and garden tractors. All agriculture, construction, industrial, mining, military, logging, oil and gas, steam and transportation machinery and history are welcome. Ohio-built equipment and any equipment manufacturer that started in Ohio is welcome in honor of America 250.

This year also serves as the 30th anniversary of the Historical Construction Equipment Association-Ohio Valley Chapter: “1996-2026.”

The Ohio Valley Chapter is a regional chapter of the Historical Construction Equipment Association covering Eastern Ohio, Northern West Virginia and Southwestern Pennsylvania. The Historical Construction Equipment Association is based in Bowling Green, Ohio, dedicated to the preservation of construction, dredging and surface mining equipment and history.

Those who are bringing a semi or truck with a trailer should contact Bill Flesher at 740-381-8761 for the best directions and to avoid issues caused by GPS. Leave a voicemail if no answer.