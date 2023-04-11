When

Fri., April 15, 2022 at 10:00am

Fri., April 15, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

The Salem Public Library Community Paper Shred will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the library’s parking lot at 821 E.State St., Salem, OH 44460. Salem Public Library is providing this opportunity to dispose of sensitive paperwork such as bank statements, old tax returns, receipts, canceled checks, etc. by having them shredded safely and conveniently by Protect-n-Shred of Cortland, OH. There is no cost to the public to participate.

Please do not bring plastic, cardboard or newspapers to be shredded.

Contact the library at 330-332-0042 if you have questions.