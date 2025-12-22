NEOFA chainsaw safety training classes begin in January

SALEM, Ohio — The North Eastern Ohio Forestry Association will begin offering Chainsaw Safety Training Classes to the public beginning in January. The classes will cover a variety of topics regarding chainsaw safety, maintenance and tree felling.

NEOFA is welcoming Randy Clum and Kevin Downes as new instructors. Clum is well known from his time as an ODNR Service Forester and many years as a consulting forester. Downes received training at Hocking College as a student in the Forest Harvesting Program and now works for Vermillion Trees and Land Clearing.

The average class size is between 8 and 10 people. The program is open to any individual regardless of background or experience level but must be at least 18 years old. Cost of the classes range from $175 to $200 depending on the class level. Membership of NEOFA is not required, but highly encouraged.

Upcoming classes have been scheduled and have room for students. There will be a class for Chainsaw Maintenance held at Hilltop Lawn and Garden, 39721 Salem-Unity Road, on Jan. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. At this clinic, everyone can bring their own chainsaw to work on. This hands-on interactive workshop will be led by experienced instructors and professional chainsaw repair man.

Basic Tree Felling classes will be held Feb. 7, March 21 and April 18.This will be out in the woods with professionals where participants will get hands-on experience felling a tree on their own. The locations are TBD. All skill levels are invited to attend the tree felling classes, from beginners to experienced chainsaw handlers. Safety is nothing to be complacent with and it’s always good to get a refresher course once in a while. Lunch will be provided.

The class scheduled for May 16 will cover Backyard Bucking. This involves cleaning up storm damage, already felled trees on the ground and chainsaw safety. The location is also TBD with lunch provided.

To sign up for a class, send an email to neofa1972@gmail.com for a registration form. Also visit the Facebook page, North Eastern Ohio Forestry Association – NEOFA, for updates, specific activities and information. NEOFA meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the McMahon Hall at Mill Creek MetroParks Farm in Canfield, Ohio

For more information or to sign up for a class, call Jim Elze at 330-831-8975 or Felica Savage at 330-238-1511.