OPSB approves natural gas plant to power data center in Licking County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an agreement allowing PowerConneX New Albany 2, LLC to construct a 216-megawatt behind-the-meter power plant in Licking County at its Nov. 20 meeting.

The OPSB also approved an agreement allowing CG Fulton County LLC to construct a 199-MW solar-powered electric generation facility and an associated 138-kilovolt transmission line in Fulton County.

PowerConneX New Albany 2 will construct and operate a behind-the-meter gas-fired electric generating facility and battery energy storage system on an 8-acre site within the New Albany Business Park in Licking County. The facility will not be connected to the electric grid, and the energy will be consumed by EdgeConneX, Inc. to power a data center that will be located at the same site.

The OPSB recently created an online mapping tool that illustrates the location of the PowerConneX 2 project, as well as other approved and pending gas-fired generation projects in Ohio.

The Ritter Station Solar facility will consist of large arrays solar panels, secured on a single-axis tracker racking system and a 2.2-mile-long transmission line. The project will occupy approximately 1,287 acres within an approximate 1,734-acre project area in Gorham Township in Fulton County. The project will include associated facilities such as access roads, weather stations, inverters and transformers, underground electric collection lines and a collector substation.

CG Fulton County must adhere to 59 conditions designed to minimize potential impacts during the construction and operation of the facility. Among these conditions, CG Fulton County must install agricultural style perimeter fencing, implement setbacks of 50 feet to non-participating property boundaries and 300 feet to non-participating residences, submit final agricultural protection and grading plans and post a decommissioning bond to ensure the removal of the facility at the end of its useful life.

In separate business, the OPSB adopted rules implementing Ohio Substitute House Bill 15 to provide for the accelerated review of certain applications for construction certificates.

Additional information on these decisions can be found at www.OPSB.ohio.gov.