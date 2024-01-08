When

The Salem Hunting Club will offer a concealed carry class on January 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in their facility located at 564 N. Indiana Blvd in Salem. The cost is $85. The class will be taught by multiple NRA instructors with over 20 years experience working with students of all skill levels. Firearm safety and solid fundamentals are their priorities. Under Ohio law, there are many nuances to carrying what is defined as a deadly weapon. Misuse can have serious consequences and will be covered extensively in the class material. Any questions, please call 330-831-9847. Pre-registration is required.

