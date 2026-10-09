When

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., October 25, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve 24858 Big Pine Road Rockbridge, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

COLUMBUS — To celebrate the fall season and Ohio’s commemoration of America 250, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will host two special events in the Hocking Hills region. The Hocking State Forest Fall Color Tour and Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve Annual Fall Foliage Tour are family-friendly events taking place the weekend of Oct. 24-25, offering visitors a variety of ways to experience autumn in the Hocking Hills.

“There’s nothing quite like fall in the Hocking Hills, and these events are a great way to experience the season,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Whether you’re taking in the views, exploring the trails, or talking with our natural resource experts, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.”

Conkles Hollow Fall Open House

Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve will host its Fall Open House Oct. 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A natural treasure, this Hocking Hills nature preserve offers stunning vistas of fall color across the surrounding hills from the 2.5-mile loop Rim Trail and a close-up view of the rugged beauty of sandstone outcrops on the 1-mile paved Lower Gorge Trail. Naturalists will be stationed along both trails to answer questions about the preserve’s geology, natural history, plants and animals. The event also features educational exhibits and local historical reenactors demonstrating Ohio frontier life in the 1790s. On Saturday, visitors can access a shortcut from the Rim Trail to participate in the Hocking State Forest Fall Color Tour activities.

Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve is located at 24858 Big Pine Road in Rockbridge. Parking is available on site; other facilities include portable restrooms and a picnic area. Note that pets are not permitted beyond the parking lot to protect the state nature preserve’s unique habitats.

To learn more about these two annual fall events and others, visit the ODNR Events Calendar Page at ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/events-calendar.