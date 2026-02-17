When

ADA, Ohio — The Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference will take place March 10 and 11 at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. The conference will feature four concurrent sessions and nearly 70 speakers from across the United States and Canada.

This annual event is an excellent opportunity to network with farmers, industry professionals and researchers who are invested in the future of agriculture. There will also be a variety of CCA and CLM continuing education credits offered.

This year’s keynote speaker is Monte Bottens, a fifth-generation farmer from Cambridge, Illinois. He is the host of the AgEmerge Podcast and a regenerative ag tech investor whose farming practices include long term no-till, cover crops and integrated livestock on 2,800-acres. The Bottens family also own and operate Grateful Graze, a direct-to-consumer business offering pasture-raised beef, chicken, pork and eggs.

Sessions on March 10 will focus on Agronomic Crop Management, Nutrient Management, Soil Health and Cover Crops and Precision Ag and Technology. March 11 will feature a second session for Agronomic Crop Management and Soil Health. There will also be a session focused on Water Quality, and new for 2026, a tract focusing on Farm Management. A complete schedule, including topics and speakers, is available at cttcohio.com under the Schedule and Speakers tab.

Conference registration will be a flat rate of $100 if paid prior to Feb. 28. After this date, including on-site registration at the conference, the price will increase to $150.

To register online, visit www.cttcohio.com/event-details/2026-conservation-tillage-technology-conference, or if you prefer to pay by check, contact Albert Suniga with the Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District at 419-222-0846 or albert@allenswcd.com. Registration includes exclusive access to the conference video recordings including CCA credits.