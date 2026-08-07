When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Highlandtown Wildlife Area 16760 Spring Valley Road Salineville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about helping wildlife at habitat event

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — This year, Carroll Soil & Water Conservation District will partner with Columbiana SWCD, Harrison SWCD and the Ohio Division of Wildlife to help host another edition of the Conservation Wildlife Habitat Days event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Highlandtown Wildlife Area in Columbiana County, in Salineville. The group will meet at the main lake parking lot/ boat launch and consider woodland management practices for wildlife.

Featured in this event will be several lectures about patch clearcuts, cull tree removal, edge feathering, invasive species removal, early successional habitat and more. Dress for the weather and environment, as time will be spent walking around a section of the wildlife area. This will allow participants to look at the practices that have been implemented, giving them a better idea of how they will affect their land and how it will promote certain wildlife species.

There will be a $15 cost to attend this event, which will include both a boxed lunch and materials. For questions or to RSVP for this event, contact John Beilhart at 330-277-2977 or email john.beilhart@oh.nacdnet.net for more details.