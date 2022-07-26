When

Mon., July 25, 2022 at 12:00am

Sun., December 31, 2023 No Specific End Time

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

Relive old family memories by converting your VHS tapes to DVDs!

Salem Public Library now has a VHS to DVD recorder that you can use for free in the library. One free DVD will be provided each day, though you are welcome to bring your own. One-hour time slots are available for booking by calling Information at 330-332-0042, option 5.

