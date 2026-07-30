When

Tue., August 04, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Tue., August 04, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

Stainbrook Park 21762 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Crawford County Conservation District to host August events

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District will host environmental education events throughout August at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road, Meadville.

The “Bug Walk!” will take place on Aug. 4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Shelter #1 at Stainbrook Park, 21762 German Road, Meadville. Entomologist Maggie Murphree will lead a bug excursion and share information about insects in Crawford County. The event is open to all ages.

All events require pre-registration. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to register, call 814-763-5269 or visit www.crawfordconservation.org.