When

Thu., August 13, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Thu., August 13, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

Stainbrook Park 21762 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Crawford County Conservation District to host August events

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District will host environmental education events throughout August at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road, Meadville.

Mosquitoes and Ticks will occur on Aug. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Shelter #1 at Stainbrook Park. Attendees will learn the latest information about Crawford County mosquitoes and ticks. Clair Covert, from the Mercer County Conservation District, will share updates about her ongoing local surveys of these pests. Attendees will get to take home fact sheet handouts.

All events require pre-registration. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to register, call 814-763-5269 or visit www.crawfordconservation.org.