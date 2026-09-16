When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course 655 N Canfield Niles Road Youngstown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Cruisin’ for Prostates Car Show set for Sept. 19

YOUNGSTOWN — Yellow Brick Place Cancer Support Center will host its annual Cruisin’ for Prostates Car Show on Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N Canfield Niles Road, Youngstown.

The event is organized by the Prostate Life Brotherhood, a prostate cancer support group, with the goal of raising awareness about prostate cancer and reminding men and their families that they don’t have to face cancer alone. The show will feature over 100 cars as old as the 1900s. Food truck vendors, informational tables, basket raffles, live music and giveaways will also be available throughout the day. The event is free to the public.

Vehicle registration is $10, with proceeds going to Yellow Brick Place. Awards will be handed out to best in show and best car by era.

The Prostate Life Brotherhood meets once a month at Yellow Brick Place where men battling prostate cancer discuss its challenges, provide support and connect. For more information, visit www.yellowbrickplace.org or call 234-228-9550.