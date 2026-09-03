When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., September 20, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Dennison Depot Railraod Museum 400 Center St. Dennison, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Dennison Depot to host movie event and fall train rides

DENNISON, Ohio — Dennison Depot Railraod Museum will host the America 250-Ohio Goes to the Movies Train Film Fest on Sept. 19 and 20 at the museum, 400 Center St., Dennison. Attendees will get to view a movie on a train, interact with movie characters and enjoy movie trivia and music. Each movie featured will have a train and Ohio connection.

The schedule is as follows: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Sept. 19 at noon; “Unstoppable,” Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m.; “Gone With the Wind,” Sept. 19 at 3 p.m.; “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m.; “The Great Locomotive Chase,” Sept. 20 at noon; “The Sting,” Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m.; “The Untouchables,” Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. and “Superman,” Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $39.19. To buy tickets or for more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/cc/ohio-goes-to-the-movies-film-fest-train-rides-4777343.

Additionally, Dennison Depot Railroad Museum will host Falliday Collection Train Excursions on Oct. 17 and 18 at the museum. Attendees will get to enjoy the crisp fall air and colors of the changing leaves as the train travels through the countryside. Themed excursions will also take place including Chocolate and Cheese, Brunch, Bing’s Not So Scary Halloween Adventure, Troop Train Donut Days and Sleepy Hollow.

Train trips will depart from the Dennison Depot at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 and $60. Kids pricing is available. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/cc/falliday-collection-4806993.