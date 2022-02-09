Dr. Yufang Lin MD Cleveland Clinic Center For Intigrative Medicine
Sat., February 12, 2022 at 11:00am
Sat., February 12, 2022 at 12:00am
Boardman Ohio Live Yes Connect and Dr. Yufang Lin MD Using an Integrative Approach to Chronic Pain
Dr. Yufang Lin, MD, FACP, FAAP, ABIHM, ABOIM, believes in the intrinsic healing power of the human body and, to treat disease, we need to look at the root cause and the various driving factors. Using an integrative approach of nutritional guidance, stress management, herbal support, supplements (if appropriate), energy medicine, exercise, and other mind/body modalities, she partners with patients to create a personalized treatment plan that empowers one to achieve the health and wellness that we all deserve. Join us as we discuss our health, chronic pain, inflammation and ways to have a better quality of life. Dr. Yufang Linn is Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr.Linn has been actively practicing in and Primary Care, Combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics since 2002.
