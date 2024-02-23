When

Fri., April 05, 2024 at 9:00am

Fri., April 05, 2024 at 12:00am

Shisler Conference Center on the CFAES Wooster Campus 1680 Madison Avenue Wooster, OH

Ohio State University (OSU) Extension will host the 9th Annual East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference. The conference is planned for Friday, April 5, 2024, from 9 AM – 4 PM at the Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave, Wooster, OH 44691. All women and young women (high school age) who are interested, involved in, or want to become involved with food, agricultural, or natural resources production or small business are encouraged to attend.

The conference program features a networking fair and twenty breakout sessions presented by OSU Extension educators, producers, and partner agencies. Sessions this year are focused around five themes: Business & Marketing, Home & Family, Plants & Pollinators, Animals, and Special Interest. The conference keynote will be presented by Bonnie Ayars of Ayars Family Farm & Ice Cream. She will talk about “Perfecting the Art of Connection” from her experiences as a farm wife, mother, grandmother, dairy educator, and ice cream entrepreneur.

Community and partner organizations, or local and small businesses interested in sponsorship or vendor opportunities should contact OSU Extension Coshocton County at 740-722-6074.

Interested individuals can register for the conference online at go.osu.edu/eowia2024. Cost of the conference is $60 for adult participants and $30 for students. The conference fee includes conference participation, breakfast, lunch, and conference handouts. Deadline for registration is Friday, March 22. For more information about the conference visit: https://u.osu.edu/eastohiowomeninag