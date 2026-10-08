When

Thu., October 29, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., October 29, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Birdfish Brewery 140 E. Park Ave. Columbiana, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Eastern Hellbenders film screening, Oct. 29

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — Discover the hidden life of local waterways with two short feature films about Eastern Hellbenders at Birdfish Brewery on Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m. at the brewery, 140 E. Park Ave., Columbiana, Ohio.

The Neighbors of the Stream: Protecting Water and Wildlife event, hosted by Rural Action, the Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, will kick off the event at 6 p.m. with an introduction on watershed restoration and conservation. Attendees will meet the organizations and learn about the work they do.

The films will then play from 6:30-7 p.m., followed by a discussion panel with watershed and wildlife experts who will answer questions. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference on their property and how to improve water quality. To register or for more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/neighbors-of-the-stream-protecting-water-and-wildlife-tickets-1985107137887.