When

Sat., August 10, 2019 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., August 10, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library and Salem Memorial Building 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Memorial Building and Salem Public Library invite the public to BLAST OFF! with this fun-filled, action-packed, family-friendly Out of this World Palooza Event on August 10, 2019 out-of-doors at Salem Public Library and Salem Memorial Building. The event time is 1:00-4:00 p.m. The fun includes special visits by Toy Story movie characters Buzz and Woody, a scavenger hunt, water bottle rockets, a super soaker alien race, exploding space rocks, a do-it-yourself craft, face painting, prizes and refreshments!

This event is open to the public and FREE of cost to attend so join us and have a BLAST as we celebrate the end of the library’s building-wide Summer Library Challenge, “A Universe of Stories”! No registration is required to attend this event.

The Salem Memorial Building and Salem Public Library partner together to provide annual “Palooza” events for families and friends! Don’t miss the fun-see you there!

Call the library at 330-332-0042 or the Salem Memorial Building at 234-575-7170 if you have questions.