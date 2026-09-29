When

Fri., October 16, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

The Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum 213 Smokey Lane Road SW Sugarcreek, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Evening Lantern Tours at train museum

SUGARCREEK, Ohio — The Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum will host family-friendly Evening Lantern Tours on Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 6 and 7 p.m. at the museum, 213 Smokey Lane Road SW, Sugarcreek.

Attendees will experience a 90-minute guided tour on a steam locomotive, listening to ghostly tales and stories of railroad legends as the train travels during the dark twilight hours of autumn. Guests are asked to not bring flashlights or do flash photography, but are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes.

The cost is $25 for ages 17 and up, $15 for ages 3-16 and free for children ages 2 and under. To book a tour or for more information, visit ageofsteamroundhouse.org/event-details/evening-lantern-tours/ or call 330-852-4676.