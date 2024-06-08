When

Wed., June 19, 2024 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., June 19, 2024 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 East State Street Salem, Ohio

Did you know that it is the 50th anniversary of the designation of Little Beaver Creek as a National Wild & Scenic River? Join Eileen Dray-Bardon and Tom Butch, members of the LBC Wild & Scenic River Advisory Council, as they recount the history of Little Beaver Creek and some must-see spots for you to visit!

Eileen Dray-Bardon is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist in 2019. She has served on the County Park District Board since 2012, has been a member of the Little Beaver Creek Wild & Scenic River Advisory Council since 2015 and a volunteer at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center since 2019. She enjoys singing with the Village Singers, history, bird watching, observing the natural world, and exploring the great outdoors.

Tom Butch holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Conservation of Natural Resources from Kent State University. He is retired from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources where he worked in regulating the mining industry. For many years he has been involved in volunteer work with groups from across the county that support his interests in nature and the conservation of our natural resources. He was on the board of the Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District for six years and is still involved in the Columbiana County Federation of Conservation Clubs, the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, the local advisory council for the Wild and Scenic River, and the Columbiana County Park District.

Join us on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 6:30 pm for this informative program detailing one of our natural resources.

This event is free of cost and open to the public. Advanced registration is required and may be completed by accessing the event on Salem Public Library’s website https://salem-lib-oh.libcal.com/event/12250858 or by calling the library’s main number 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.