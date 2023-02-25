When

Sat., May 13, 2023 at 2:00pm

Until

Sat., May 13, 2023 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Fairless Middle School 11836 Navarre Rd Navarre, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

FAIRLESS MIDDLE SCHOOL

WASHINGTON DC QUARTER AUCTION

Be prepared to have a ton of FUN, make some money, and grow your business with people who are familiar with in-home parties and have not yet done business with you.

How does a Quarter Auction work?

Each item up for bid will be displayed for guests to see upon opening of the event. The auctioneer then gives a brief description, retail value, and how many quarters you will need to bid for that item. Guests will give their bid (quarters) and hold up their numbered paddle. If you have more than one paddle, you must place a bid for each paddle you want to enter into the auction. If the number on the paddle matches the number on the ball drawn, the guest wins that item. If a matching numbered paddle is not held up, the auctioneer will draw again, until a winner is chosen. Once we have a winner all balls will be placed back in the container and go to the next item to be auctioned.

Bid Increments:

1 Quarter = Retail Value $0 – $25

2 Quarters = Retail Value $26 – $50

3 Quarters = Retail Value $51 – $75

4 Quarters = Retail Value $76 – $100

5 Quarters = Retail Value $101+

All quarters collected are donated to FAIRLESS MIDDLE SCHOOL WASHINGTON DC TRIP