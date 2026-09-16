When

Fri., September 18, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Tue., September 22, 2026 at 9:30pm

Event Venue

Walborn Reservoir 13600 Marlboro Ave. NE Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ring in fall with activities at Stark Parks

CANTON, Ohio — Lovers of the outdoors, rejoice: Stark Parks has something for everyone this fall, from exploring to mapping out constellations.

Astronomy Club. Join the Wilderness Center’s Astronomy Club as they navigate the night sky at the Eagle Observation Area at Walborn Reservoir from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, at 13600 Marlboro Ave. NE. Feel free to bring your own equipment (telescopes, binoculars, cameras). Registration is required; if the weather is cloudy, the Astronomy Club will not be on site. A Stark Parks Naturalist will lead a night hike that will start at 8 p.m. in the parking lot.

Night Bike Rides on the Towpath. Join Ernie’s Bicycle Shop for a night bike ride from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, starting at the Lake Ave. Trailhead. This is a 14- to 18-mile beginner-friendly ride over flat terrain, with an Ernie’s team member at the front and rear of the group. Riders must wear a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with headlights and taillights. No fee or registration to participate. Rental bikes are available for a nominal cost with advance notice. For more info, visit ErniesBikeShop.com/events or call 330-832-5111.

Fall Fungi Hike. Join a naturalist for a hike about fungi in the forest at Quail Hollow Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. Search for common mushrooms and hope for a sighting of special fall species. This is a beginner’s identification hike, not a collecting hike. Come dressed for the weather and leave furry friends behind. Registration is required.

Visit StarkParks.com for class information and to register.