When

Thu., October 08, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Thu., October 08, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Windy Ridge Dairy 457 N Tower Rd Fombell, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

All invited to upcoming ag workshop

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Beaver County Conservation District will host a Fall Ag Workshop at Windy Ridge Dairy Oct. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided. No RSVP is necessary, but organizers note that if attendees want to give a heads-up that they are coming, it always helps with planning refreshments. While this workshop is designed primarily for farmers, anyone interested in the topics that will be presented is welcome to attend.

The program will feature the No-Till Alliance, focusing on cover crops and conservation. Attendees will learn about the benefits of cover crops and how incorporating them into a farming operation can support soil health, productivity and conservation goals.

A representative from the Pennsylvania Game Commission will share information about the Certified Hunter Program, conservation work currently being completed at Windy Ridge Farm, and the connection between cover crops and wildlife habitat.

The Farm Service Agency will provide an overview of FSA programs and resources available to farmers interested in implementing or expanding cover cropping practices.

Representatives from Penn State Extension, the Beaver-Lawrence County Farm Bureau, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be on hand to network with farmers, answer questions, and provide resources and information. For more information, visit beavercountyconservationdistrict.org.