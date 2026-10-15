Sun., October 18, 2026 at 1:00pm
Sun., October 18, 2026 at 3:00pm
Boardman Park’s Elton Beard Cabin
375 Boardman-Poland Road
Youngstown, OH
Dahlia Society meeting for final time this year
BOARDMAN, Ohio — The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society will hold its last meeting of 2026 at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Boardman Park’s Elton Beard Cabin, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, Youngstown, Ohio.
The program will focus on preparation of dahlias for winter. Topics will include cutting down, digging and storage for successful overwintering and successful spring replanting. The public is welcome to join the meeting and have any questions answered by society members.
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