When

Sun., October 18, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., October 18, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Boardman Park’s Elton Beard Cabin 375 Boardman-Poland Road Youngstown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Dahlia Society meeting for final time this year

BOARDMAN, Ohio — The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society will hold its last meeting of 2026 at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Boardman Park’s Elton Beard Cabin, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

The program will focus on preparation of dahlias for winter. Topics will include cutting down, digging and storage for successful overwintering and successful spring replanting. The public is welcome to join the meeting and have any questions answered by society members.