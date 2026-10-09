When

Tue., October 20, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Tue., October 20, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

extension.psu.edu/finances-of-horse-ownership/

Phone

Website

Posted In

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State University Extension will present the free live webinar “Finances of Horse Ownership” from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Most people know that owning a horse is expensive. Boarding fees, grain, hay, veterinary care and other routine expenses can quickly add up. However, there are also many hidden costs that prospective horse owners may not consider before purchasing their first horse.

This webinar walks through the most common expenses associated with horse ownership and demonstrates how to estimate annual costs using a practical budget. All registrants will receive a budget template to help plan for these expenses. Whether you are new to horses or have been around them for years, this webinar will help you better understand the financial commitment of horse ownership and prepare you to make informed decisions.

For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/finances-of-horse-ownership/.