Wed., October 14, 2026 at 5:00pm
Wed., October 14, 2026 at 8:00pm
Leetonia Sportsmans Club
311 E High St.
Leetonia, OH
LEETONIA, Ohio — The will be a Forestry Field Night Oct. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the Leetonia Sportsmans Club, 311 E High St. in Leetonia.
Topics for the evening include Oak Management, Timber Stand Management, Invasives and Maintaining a Healthy Woodland.
Speakers will be John Beilhart, CC SWCD Forestry and Wildlife Specialist, and Jim Downs, OSU Forestry Field Specialist.
To register for the event, call 330-332-8732.
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