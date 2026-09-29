When

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Leetonia Sportsmans Club 311 E High St. Leetonia, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

LEETONIA, Ohio — The will be a Forestry Field Night Oct. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the Leetonia Sportsmans Club, 311 E High St. in Leetonia.

Topics for the evening include Oak Management, Timber Stand Management, Invasives and Maintaining a Healthy Woodland.

Speakers will be John Beilhart, CC SWCD Forestry and Wildlife Specialist, and Jim Downs, OSU Forestry Field Specialist.

To register for the event, call 330-332-8732.