When

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Fort Laurens Museum 11067 Fort Laurens Rd. NW Bolivar, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fort Laurens hosts final speaker series before museum remodeling

BOLIVAR, Ohio — Fort Laurens, the site of Ohio’s only Revolutionary War fort, will host its last Speaker Series event for 2026 at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 in the Fort Laurens Theater.

This event will be a last look at the museum before it closes on Oct. 25 for remodeling. The museum will reopen with temporary exhibits in summer 2027.

Guest speaker Dave Davis will share the stories of his years as a curator of interpretation with the Ohio Historical Society in the 1960s and 1970s. Visitors can hear firsthand what it was like to build and develop local museums like Fort Laurens, Schonbrunn Village, Zoar Village and more. Davis will also reflect on the preservation of history in the past and how it’s continuing in the present with Fort Laurens.

The event is free and open to the public, with free parking available on site.

Call 330-874-2059 or visit fortlaurensmuseum.org for more information.