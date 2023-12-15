When

Lepper Library has a new service to provide for free, admission tickets to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Tickets are limited to one group of six or less per day, children ages five and under admission is free. Tickets are available on a first come first served basis. You must be 18 years and older with a Lepper library card that is in good standing to check out tickets. This is a savings of over $150.00 dollars for a family of four and parking is free! Pick up your tickets from the circulation desk.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame was voted Best Attraction for Sports Fans in America. When you plan your visit allow about three hours to tour the Hall.

The hours of operation are as follows:

Summer Hours: Memorial Day 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fall/Winter/Spring hours: daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving & Christmas

For more information call the Library at 330-424-3317