When

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Freedom’s Fall Festival at the intersections of Route 303, 88 and 700 Windham, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Freedom Township Historical Society to host multiple events

FREEDOM TWP., Ohio — Freedom Township Historical Society will host a variety of events this September.

The group will be at Freedom’s Fall Festival on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersections of Route 303, 88 and 700, selling pumpkins and gourds donated by the Pochedly Family Farm and cornstalks donated by the Evanses.

There will be white, yellow, large and mini pumpkins available. Gourds will come in a variety of sizes and colors, too. Bicentennial calendars will also be for sale.

This event is the historical society’s largest fundraiser which allows it to offer public programs each year.

Freedom Township Historical Society will open its Drakesburg School #2 to the public on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors will get to tour one of Freedom’s eight one room school houses; this school house is on the 1874 Portage County tax map making it at least 150 years old.

There is also new displays featuring memorabilia from the brick Freedom Methodist Church. For more information, call Judy at 330-527-7669.