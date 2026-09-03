When

Tue., September 15, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., September 15, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Niles Scope Center 14 E State St. SE. Niles, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Friendly Squares offer weekly square dance lessons

NILES, Ohio — The Friendly Squares will host weekly square dance lessons, beginning with an introductory lesson on Sept. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at the Niles Scope Center, 14 E State St. SE.

Lessons will be held every Tuesday evening. Each class will build upon the previous week, and attendees will learn new steps with time for review and practice. The cost is $6 per person.

The Friendly Squares will also be performing a square dance demonstration at the Canfield Fair on Sept. 3 from 7-9 p.m.

To sign up for lessons or for more information, contact Gene Hammond at 330-506-0272.