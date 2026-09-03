Friendly Squares offer weekly square dance lessons
Tue., September 15, 2026 at 7:00pm
Tue., September 15, 2026 at 9:00pm
Niles Scope Center
14 E State St. SE.
Niles, OH
Friendly Squares offer weekly square dance lessons
NILES, Ohio — The Friendly Squares will host weekly square dance lessons, beginning with an introductory lesson on Sept. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at the Niles Scope Center, 14 E State St. SE.
Lessons will be held every Tuesday evening. Each class will build upon the previous week, and attendees will learn new steps with time for review and practice. The cost is $6 per person.
The Friendly Squares will also be performing a square dance demonstration at the Canfield Fair on Sept. 3 from 7-9 p.m.
To sign up for lessons or for more information, contact Gene Hammond at 330-506-0272.
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