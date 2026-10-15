When

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

The National Packard Museum 1899 Mahoning Ave. NW Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fundraiser features spooky museum tour

WARREN, Ohio — The National Packard Museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave. NW, will host “The Ghosts of Packards Passed” fundraiser Oct. 24.

Come enjoy a spooky museum tour led by the Grim Reaper himself and meet the ghost of the Packard family and their friends. Hear the ghoulish moans and protest s of their prior lives as they invade the Great Hall.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the tour begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume. There will be a Halloween Party immediately following the tour.

Cost to attend is $25, and $10 for children under 12. Purchase tickets in advance by calling 330-394-1899 or visit packardmuseum.org.