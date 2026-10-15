Sat., October 24, 2026 at 6:00pm
Sat., October 24, 2026 at 9:00pm
The National Packard Museum
1899 Mahoning Ave. NW
Warren, OH
Fundraiser features spooky museum tour
WARREN, Ohio — The National Packard Museum, 1899 Mahoning Ave. NW, will host “The Ghosts of Packards Passed” fundraiser Oct. 24.
Come enjoy a spooky museum tour led by the Grim Reaper himself and meet the ghost of the Packard family and their friends. Hear the ghoulish moans and protest s of their prior lives as they invade the Great Hall.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the tour begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume. There will be a Halloween Party immediately following the tour.
Cost to attend is $25, and $10 for children under 12. Purchase tickets in advance by calling 330-394-1899 or visit packardmuseum.org.
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