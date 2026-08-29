When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Ohio State Extension’s Office 4046 Medina Road Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Gardening with Bulbs workshop set for Sept. 19

MEDINA, Ohio — Ohio State Extension Master Gardeners will host a Gardening with Bulbs workshop on Sept. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Ohio State Extension’s Office, 4046 Medina Road, Medina.

Gardeners of all levels will learn about the best bulbs for their space, fall and spring blooming bulbs, planting tips, care, history and lore. The cost is $30 per person and will include take home resources, bulbs and refreshments. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Ashley Kulhanek at 330-725-4911, e-mail at kulhanek.5@osu.edu or visit medina.osu.edu.