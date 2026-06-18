When

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Headwaters Park 13365 Old State Road Huntsburg, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Paddle Fest returns with two hours of boat-bound challenges

HUNTSBURG, Ohio — Registration is now open for anyone interested in putting their paddling skills to the test the morning of June 20 during Geauga Park District’s second annual Paddle Fest at Headwaters Park, a must-try for those who love being out on the water to play.

Up to two hours of activities will challenge your endurance, navigation and maneuverability on the East Branch Reservoir, so be aware that this is not an ideal event for beginners.

Kayaks are available to reserve upon registration; those attending may bring their own canoe or kayak to use if they prefer.

To sign up, call 440-286-9516 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A fee of $10 will be charged to Geauga County residents (and $15 for out-of-county residents). Start times are staggered at 9, 10 and 11:30 a.m. as well as 12:30 p.m., and all fest-goers must check in 15 minutes early to get set up with their boats.

Ages 12 and up may paddle with one adult also in the canoe. Completion of this year’s two Paddle Fest events, including an expanded mini-golf course, should take more than an hour but no more than two hours.