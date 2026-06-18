Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 62 (6-18-26)

Episode 62
In episode 62, Liz and Paul break down the headlines from the June 18 edition, including:
- Some states tighten up movement restrictions as screwworm cases multiply
- Mercer County Grange Fair canceled due to lack of volunteers, funding issues
- JBS to close beef packing plant in Souderton, Pa.
- 20-year-old cattle dealer revitalizes former Mercer Livestock Auction
- Big Boy No. 4014 steams across the Northeast for America 250
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Thanks for listening — we’ll be back next week with more stories from the field!