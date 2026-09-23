When

Tue., October 06, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Tue., October 06, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Veterans Legacy Woods Tribute Lodge 14085 Ravenna Rd, Newbury Township, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Geauga SWCD to hold dinner and election

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District will celebrate 82 years of conservation at its annual Dinner and Election on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Legacy Woods Tribute Lodge.

The public is invited to emjoy delicious food, conservation awards, unique raffle items and a special presentation about Bald Eagles by Harvey Webster.

Attendees can cast a vote for the next board supervisor who will help address priorities of Geauga County. This year’s candidate is Robert Lausin.

The election will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.; the cost is $18 per person. Visit geaugaswcd.com or call 440-834-1122 for more information. Register by Sept. 28.

Anyone wishing to vote who cannot attend the dinner may do so by stopping by the Geauga SWCD office, 12611 Ravenwood Drive, Suite 240 in Chardon, during business hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or by making a request for an absentee voting ballot by calling 440-834-1122 or emailing e.malkamaki@geauga.oh.gov.

All completed ballots must be received by 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. Call 440-834-1122 or visit geaugaswcd.com for more information.

Robert Lausin lives in Thompson with his wife of 43 years, Cindy. He farms hay and grain on the family property and has lived in Thompson his entire life except for four years of U.S. Navy service. The couple has three grown sons. He joined the Geauga SWCD Board of Supervisors as Vice Chair in 2023 and previously served terms from 1992-1994 and 2001-2006. He is a graduate of Ledgemont High School and had been a 4-H advisor for the Thompson-Ledge Dairymen for 19 years. He is also a member of the AMVET Post No. 1968. As a lifelong and dedicated farmer, his conservation interests include farmland preservation and composting.