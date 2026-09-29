When

Sun., October 04, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sun., October 04, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Glamorgan Castle 200 Glamorgan St. Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Jeep Show and Duck Race set for Oct. 4

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Glamorgan Castle Jeep Show and Duck Race will take place on Oct. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Glamorgan Castle, 200 Glamorgan St., Alliance.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their jeep and park it on the castle lawn. Non-jeep visitors can park in the parking lot and partake in listening to music, shopping from food vendors and participate in the duck race at 3 p.m. To partake, participants can adopt a duck for $5, five ducks for $20, 13 for $50 or 30 ducks for $100. Cash prizes are $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Jeeps will also have the option to win a trophy. Tickets for the duck race will be available during castle tours by Castle Crusaders and will available on the castle grounds the day of the event.

The cost to attend the event is $25 and includes castle tours for two. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact treasurer@glamorgancastle.org or 330-931-2181.