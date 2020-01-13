When

Wed., January 22, 2020 at 6:30pm

Wed., January 22, 2020 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library will host a Go Wild in the Park program, “Little Beaver Creek State and National Wild and Scenic River” on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room, located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The guest speaker will be Matthew Smith, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Manager of the ODNR’s Scenic River Division. Ohio is home to the oldest scenic river program in the nation. Join us to learn about the important work being done to preserve the health, beauty, and history of this river.

Attendance is free of cost and open to the public. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Go Wild in the Park programs are provided twice a month through the partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library to provide educational and entertaining programs to all ages.