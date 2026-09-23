When

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 3:30pm

Event Venue

Meadowlark Farm 1540 McGill Road Corsica, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Grazing field day set for Oct. 14

CORSICA, Pa. — There will be a Grazing Field Day hosted by the Jefferson County Conservation District on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Meadowlark Farm, 1540 McGill Road in Corsica, Pennsylvania.

The day will include discussions on improving cattle quality, tips for stockpiling forage and a close look at the South Poll cattle breed. Featured presenters will be Steve Campbell of Tailor Made Cattle and Russ Wilson of Wilson Land & Cattle Co.

Agenda. The day will begin with registration from 9-9:30 a.m., followed by a welcome from the Jefferson County Conservation District and Scott and Shelley Allen, Meadowlark Farm Owners from 9:30-9:45.

Russ Wilson will present “Planning for Winter: Tips for Stockpiling Forage,” which will offer practical, cost-saving advice for the grazier to reduce hay consumption, from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Steve Campbell will present part one of “Making your Herd’s Genetic Code Fit Your Zip Code,” a framework for identifying low-maintenance, high-fertility, grass-efficient cattle from 11 a.m. to noon. After lunch, Campbell will present part two of his presentation from 12:45-1:45 p.m. The day will end with cattle viewing and discussion from 2-3:30 p.m.

Lunch will be provided. Cost to attend is $20, payable to JCCD, payable in advance or at the door. Registration is required by Oct. 7. Call 814-849-7463 or email megan@jeffersonconservation.com to register or for more information.