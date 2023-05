When

Sun., August 13, 2023 at 7:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Greene County Fairgrounds Roy Furman Hwy. Waynesburg, Pennsylvania

Phone

724-777-2901

Website

Posted In

Power Pulling Productions LLC. All events are sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. For information on their events, contact Bob Blank at 724-777-2901.