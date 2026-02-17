When

Tue., March 17, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Tue., March 17, 2026 at 1:00pm

Event Venue

Penn State Extension - Mercer County 463 N Perry Hwy Mercer, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

“Hay Production” workshop focuses on the challenges of producing quality hay in a demanding production year. This workshop provides practical instruction on strategies and management practices that support more consistent, high-quality hay production. Participants will gain timely insights to strengthen decision-making and improve outcomes in future hay seasons.

Event registration cost is $25

Pre registration strongly encouraged. Registration can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/hay-production or by calling the Penn State Extension Customer Service Line Monday – Friday from 8:30-5 PM at 877-345-0691.