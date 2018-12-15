When

Fri., December 21, 2018 at 10:00am

Fri., December 21, 2018 at 12:00am

Kahle Farms 9351 County Road I-15 Ottawa, OH

Come meet our new owners Frank Burkett and Mick Heiby along with the other experts from Hills Supply, DeLaval, Muehller, and more – December 21st at Kahle Farms in Ottawa, OH. Tour the robotic milking operation, see the newest time and money saving dairy technology, take advantage of year-end sales on supplies, and get all your questions answered.

Education, Food, Door Prizes, and Year-End Discounts

The experts from Hills Supply, DeLaval, Muehler, J&D Manufacturing, afimilk, Joz, and many others will be available to answer your questions at these events.

RSVPs are not required, but are helpful. Please call (330) 854-5720 or email Hannah@HillsSupply.com.